Vigil continues in low-lying areas amid intermittent rain

Water level in Muvattupuzha river at danger mark after lifting of Malankara dam shutters

The flood situation in low-lying areas close to the banks of Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers eased on Saturday, even as intermittent rain prompted the district administration to continue vigil and shift people from vulnerable locations to safer destinations.

Water level in the Muvattupuzha river remained at the danger mark after six shutters of the Malankara dam were raised at 11 a.m. The reading at the gauging station at Kochangadi was 11.51 metres as against the danger level of 10.51 metres in the afternoon. Revenue officials at Muvattupuzha said floodwaters had entered houses at Kacherithazham and Kochangadi. However, it was less severe compared to the levels recorded on Friday. As many as 23 families were shifted to four relief camps, they said.

The situation at Kothamangalam improved owing to moderate rainfall till afternoon. Floodwaters that entered houses in Jawahar Colony have started receding, according to Revenue officials. However, over 60 families continue to remain at seven camps opened in the region as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, water level in the Periyar near the Marthandavarma Bridge in Aluva was 2.3 metres against the 2.5-metre flood warning level, while the corresponding figures near the Mangalapuzha Bridge were 2.55 metres and 3.3 metres respectively. Ernakulam district is expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next two days.

30 relief camps

District Collector S. Suhas said over 850 persons were staying in 30 relief camps. Water level at the Bhoothathankettu barrage, which was 31 metres on Friday midnight, came down to 28.5 metres on Saturday. “We have issued alerts, especially in coastal areas, in view of the possibility of high tide and strong waves,” he said.

People residing in places like Kayanttinkara and Elookara, who experienced floods on Friday, heaved a sigh of relief, as water level dropped on Saturday. Civil defence volunteers trained by the Fire and Rescue Services Department said the situation had eased, though people remained on high alert against possible rise in water level in the Periyar owing to intermittent rain.

The flood-affected regions suffered a total loss of ₹1.22 crore. Kochi and Kanayannur taluks reported a loss of ₹30 lakh each, while the corresponding figure at Muvattupuzha was ₹25 lakh. Paravur taluk registered a loss of ₹12 lakh. Aluva and Kunnathunad taluks had a loss of ₹10 lakh each.