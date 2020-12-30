Vigil against COVID-19 increased in Kerala tourism locales

Tourist crowd at Marine Drive in Kochi on Tuesday.

30 December 2020 01:33 IST

Kerala Tourism has instructed hotels and resorts to give renewed emphasis to hygiene and the quality of food and water being served.

With footfall increasing in waterfront and other tourism locales in Ernakulam district, tourism stakeholders have upped their vigil to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Instructions have been given to stakeholders in different locales to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, especially to ensure physical distancing and wearing of face mask. This is being adhered to in tour packages that are being arranged, a DTPC official said.

On its part, Kerala Tourism has instructed hotels and resorts to give renewed emphasis to hygiene and the quality of food and water being served. In this, common areas have to be frequently cleaned and sanitised.

Jungle safari

In a novel initiative, the Kudumbashree has launched a tour package named Kuttampuzha Jungle Safari, as part of its tribal development project. The aim is to impart information to visitors on the forest and cultural diversity of the locale. Visitors can opt to trek through the forest area, savour food in huts having thatched roof, rest in tree houses and enjoy a canoe tour. They can also opt for swimming and angling, sources said.

Apart from natural splendour, visitors can check out the famed muniyaras, Vana Durga Temple, Aanakayam Beach and Aanathaara. The tour package for six people has been priced ₹5,000. It includes the tariff for breakfast and lunch. For details, call 94460 36768.

The muniyara dolmens are magnificent pre-historic dolmens situated in Kuttampuzha and belong to the Neolithic Age. These above-ground burial chambers were built with large stone slabs and are called megaliths. Historians have special interest in these granite slabs as they are more than 1000 years old.

The forests are also a place of ornithological importance. Aanakayam near Kuttampuzha is where Edamalayar and Pooyamkutty rivers merge. It is popularly known as river beach, due to sand bank deposits along the river.