‘Vidyarambham’ for many children in Ernakulam

Over 3,000 children participate; ‘Gurus’ guide tiny tots to write ‘Harisree’ on platters filled with rice.

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI:
October 05, 2022 10:54 IST

‘Vidyarambham’ for children being initiated by ‘Guru’s at Chottanikkara temple in Ernakulam on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Hundreds of children took their first step into the world of letters on ‘Vidyarambham’ day at special programmes held in Ernakulam on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

About 3,000 children took part in the Vidayarambham proceedings at the famed Dakshina Mookambika temple in North Paravur. Devotees started reaching the venue from Tuesday night and a long queue was visible from early morning itself.

Nearly 15 ‘gurus’ drawn from various fields held children’s hands helped the tiny tots to write Harisree in Malayalam on platters filled with rice. The temple administration had made elaborate arrangements in view of the crowds that thronged the temple. Police personnel and volunteers were deployed to control the crowd and assist the devotees. Cultural programmes were also held in the temple on the occasion.

The Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple also witnessed heavy rush as parents turned up to initiate their children into the world of letters. The vidyarambham proceedings began around 8 a.m. Ten scholars led by melsanthi E. P. Damodaran Nampoothri participated in the Ezhuthiniruthu ceremony. Similar function was held at various temples in the district including the Ernakulam Siva temple. Many took part in ceremonies held at educational and cultural institutions across the district.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app