Videoconferencing facility at Rural police office to receive complaints

Kochi

08 June 2020 20:23 IST

Facility set up at reception on ground floor

With COVID-19 pandemic affecting normal functioning, the Ernakulam Rural police have introduced a new technology-driven system at its headquarters to receive complaints in compliance with physical-distancing norms

Gone are the days when K. Karthik, the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), used to receive complaints through the day personally. It has now been replaced by a videoconferencing system, avoiding direct interaction between the officer and complainants.

The police have set up the paraphernalia complete with laptop and camera at a designated area at the reception on the ground floor so that complainants can directly interact with the officer without actually going to his office.

Mr. Karthik will receive complaints over videoconferencing sessions, give directions to officers concerned and forward petitions to sections concerned.

“We had to think of such a system as the Superintendent used to meet anywhere between 25 and 30 complainants a day, and in the changed scenario, it was not safe to meet them all in person. The arrangement will be in place till the situation improves,” said Rural police sources.

Earlier, Mr. Karthik used to come down and receive differently abled visitors at the entrance. Now onwards, they can also avail of the videoconferencing system.

The system was implemented on Monday and several petitioners used the system on the first day itself.