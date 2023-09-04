Video of school students in inebriated state: Muvattupuzha police register case

September 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Muvattupuzha police have registered a case after a video of a bunch of school boys, seemingly in their teens, allegedly in an inebriated state went viral on social media.

The police registered the case suo motu after coming across the video, which showed a group of students, about 16 or 17 years old, sitting by a river, reportedly after consuming alcohol a few days ago. While there was no case against the children, probe was under way to identify those responsible for giving them alcohol, said police sources.

The police have recorded statements of persons, including an employee of Kerala State Beverages Corporation, though none has been booked yet. CCTV footage from the region has been collected.