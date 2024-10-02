ADVERTISEMENT

Video of bus accident at Vallarpadam surfaces online

Published - October 02, 2024 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A video of an accident on Monday involving a private bus at Vallarpadam near DP World emerged on Wednesday as the visuals showed the driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle.

Nearly 24 persons, including the driver, were injured after the bus rammed the rear of an ambulance and then went on to hit a container lorry injuring a woman in the ambulance and passengers of the bus, around 6 p.m on Monday.

In the video, persons from inside the bus are heard asking those in vehicles ahead of them to keep off their track as it had experienced brake failure. The Mulavukad police said that the Motor Vehicles department would inspect the bus to ascertain whether the accident occurred due to brake failure.

The driver had suffered a leg fracture. The woman aboard the ambulance was recuperating post-surgery after an accident and was being taken home at Vypeen. She was later taken back in another ambulance to a hospital, where a surgery was held.

