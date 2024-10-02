GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of bus accident at Vallarpadam surfaces online

Published - October 02, 2024 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A video of an accident on Monday involving a private bus at Vallarpadam near DP World emerged on Wednesday as the visuals showed the driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle.

Nearly 24 persons, including the driver, were injured after the bus rammed the rear of an ambulance and then went on to hit a container lorry injuring a woman in the ambulance and passengers of the bus, around 6 p.m on Monday.

In the video, persons from inside the bus are heard asking those in vehicles ahead of them to keep off their track as it had experienced brake failure. The Mulavukad police said that the Motor Vehicles department would inspect the bus to ascertain whether the accident occurred due to brake failure.

The driver had suffered a leg fracture. The woman aboard the ambulance was recuperating post-surgery after an accident and was being taken home at Vypeen. She was later taken back in another ambulance to a hospital, where a surgery was held.

Published - October 02, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Related Topics

road accident / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.