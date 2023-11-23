HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of baby being taken care of by cops at Kochi’s Vanitha police station goes viral

November 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Civil police officer Arya at the Vanitha police station in Kochi breastfeeding a four-month-old baby brought to the station on Thursday morning. The baby along with her elder siblings were handed over to a child care home later in the day.

Civil police officer Arya at the Vanitha police station in Kochi breastfeeding a four-month-old baby brought to the station on Thursday morning. The baby along with her elder siblings were handed over to a child care home later in the day.

On Thursday morning, the Vanitha police station in Kochi city received a call from the police control room, asking a team to be sent to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

Awaiting the police officers at the hospital were four young children, including a four-month-old girl. The children were in a near abandoned state with none to take care of them as their mother, a native of Patna in Bihar, remained admitted to the intensive care unit following post-surgery respiratory issues.

All four children were brought to the station around 10.30 a.m. While the other three children were given food, the officers were left thinking what to feed the baby. “Fortuitously, one of our civil police officers, Arya, happened to be a breastfeeding mother who returned after maternity leave less than two months ago. She volunteered to feed the baby,” said Anie Siva, Station House Officer of the Vanitha police station. The video of the baby being taken care of by the police officers has gone viral on social media.

It was from the eldest of the four children, a 13-year-old girl, that the police came to know that the children’s father was lodged in prison. “She told us that she had been in Kerala since Class 1 and she was fluent in Malayalam. She also had another sibling who was probably back in Patna,” said Ms. Siva.

All four children were handed over to a child care home in the city around 1.30 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.