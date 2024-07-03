Video message by Thattil creates confusion among priests, laity

Even as a joint statement by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur about the conciliation formula in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church was ready, a video message by the Major Archbishop had made it to public domain early on Tuesday, creating confusion.

In it, he had directed that the Synod-approved unified Mass must be offered in all churches under the archdiocese from July 3 which is observed as Syro-Malabar Church Day/St. Thomas Day. Seeking full cooperation in this regard, he had said priests who failed to heed to this would have to “face disciplinary action” based on rules that governed the Church. While expressing the hope that none would leave the Church, he further cautioned Church members and told them to be vigilant against “moves to leave the Church and become an independent Church under the Pope.”

Soon afterward, the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency’s (AMT) executive committee held discussions with the Major Archbishop, who asserted that the circular regarding conciliation and assurances given verbally would prevail. It appears the video that had been readied earlier as directed by the Synod, had unwittingly made it to the public domain, the AMT, which is a forum of priests and laity, said.

