Kochi

Video consultation with doctor arranged

The District Control Room on Saturday held videoconferencing for people under home quarantine for consulting doctor to clear their doubts.

Those who need consultation can contact the district surveillance team. The service will be available 24x7.

The district administration is supplying groceries and other food items to those under home quarantine.

There are 618 people under home quarantine in the district, with 86 joining the list on Saturday.

Eighty-nine persons were brought under observation on the day, of which three were moved to the isolation ward at Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Seven persons were discharged from the hospital on Saturdayto 19.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 1:33:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/video-consultation-with-doctor-arranged/article31071739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY