Victims in case under SC/ST Act seek probe

January 30, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The two victims in the case in which Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. of the Kerala High Court recalled the anticipatory bails granted to the two accused in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has approached the High Court Registrar General seeking an inquiry into the ‘lapses’ of the prosecutor and the officials in accepting the bail petitions. The anticipatory bails were granted in the case represented by lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor who is facing the allegation of collecting money in the pretext of giving bribes to certain judges, according to a complaint lodged with the High Court Registrar General.

The complainants, Baby and Mohanan from Pathanamthitta, pointed out that though the bail applications were filed without making the complainants a party, the registry officials did not notice it and accepted the bail petitions. Besides, the prosecutor had not brought to the notice of the judge about non-impleadment of the complainants in the bail petitions. The role of the prosecutor who had shown indifference should also be probed into, they demanded.