Victim in domestic violence case made statement of settlement under pressure, police tell HC

The police on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the police could not believe the statement of the victim in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case that the dispute between her and her husband, Rahul P. Gopal, who is an accused in the case, had been settled amicably.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an affidavit filed in response to a petition by Rahul seeking to quash the case against him, Saju K. Abraham, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City, said a fresh statement of the victim could not be taken as she was away in New Delhi.

He added that the affidavit about settlement of the disputes had been filed by the victim-complainant under pressure from Rahul.

The affidavit of the police pointed out that the investigation conducted so far had revealed that the accused, with an intention to kill the complainant, had assaulted, inflicted severe injuries, strangulated her neck with a phone recharger cable, and demanded more dowry.

The affidavit added that as the complainant-victim had come to the police station with injuries, the police directed her to consult a doctor and receive medical aid immediately. The statements of the witnesses and medical evidence clearly showed that serious injuries had been inflicted on her by her husband. Her claim of having settled the dispute was false, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.