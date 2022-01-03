Vice President releases book on education

KOCHI

03 January 2022 22:05 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu released the book “Outcome-Based Education - Experiments of a Higher Education Institution” brought out by the autonomous Marian College in Kuttikanam on Monday.

The release was held at the Government Guest House, Ernakulam.

C. T. Aravindakumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, handed over the book to the Vice President. C.V. Ananda Bose, member of the college governing council, handed over the Aranmula ‘kannadi’ (mirror) to Mr. Naidu, according to a release issued here.

Advertising

Advertising