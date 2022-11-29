  1. EPaper
Vicar ‘misleading’ public, says family collective in St. Mary’s Basilica parish

November 29, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The vicar of St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral and his supporters are misleading the public on the incidents on November 27 that led to the takeover and closure of the basilica by the Ernakulam district administration, said Zachariah Kattikkaran of Basilica Family Koottayma (collective of families in the basilica parish) on Tuesday.

He told the media here on Tuesday that the vicar, who is also the custodian of the principal church of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, should come forward to clear the air and speak the truth to members of the parish.

According to the family collective, the vicar and his supporters are responsible for locking the basilica gates. Once it was found that the basilica was closed to the public, the vicar should have reported the matter to the police, which was not done, Mr. Kattikkaran alleged. He said that according to reports, the sacristan of the basilica had found the pulpit missing in the early hours of Sunday. The incident too was not reported to the police.

Using CCTV footage, the vicar should identify those who removed the pulpit and bring them before the law-enforcing authorities, he said.

The family collective is of the view that Major Archbishop Mar George Alencherry and Archdiocesan Apostolic Administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath should take over the basilica church until a decision was taken on the Mass issue.

