Vibrant ideas from polytechnic students take wings

May 25, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Young and talented polytechnic college students in the State are exploring a multitude of opportunities provided by new technologies and government initiatives to foster entrepreneurship.

Students, engaged in a 3D printing initiative at the Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, and others from Government Polytechnic College, Kothamangalam, assembling drones looks like the beginning of big changes in the way education and enterprise blend.

One of the students who has been inspired by the new atmosphere on polytechnic campuses is M. Karthik, a third-year electronics engineering student at the Kothamangalam Government Polytechnic, who has floated his own assembly and services company for drones. He said his interest in drones was triggered when he was young and built the first drone when he was a Plus One student, using videos available on YouTube.

His company Mad Flying Innovations based in Muvattupuzha is engaged in assembling drones and servicing them. Some of these first-person view drones have been used in film shooting. There is also demand from hobbyists, he said.

The 3D printing initiative at the Government Polytechnic College is opening up a new window to the future. A 3D printer has been made available through the government initiative, Entrepreneurship and Management Development Cell, where space is made available for students to tinker with new equipment and ideas.

Vyshakh M.M., a third-year mechanical engineering student at the polytechnic college, said students, who were interested could make use of the facility available at the incubation space. There is even financial support for the ideas that are selected. The group of students, using the 3D printer, have generated emblems and logos and are now gaining experience to produce toys and phone covers.

He said products such as phone covers or toys could be produced in the colour of customers’ choice and specifications. 3D printers have now become commercial and work can be carried out at outlets. It will be possible for the polytechnic facility to expand into larger operations.

