VHSE job fare in Kochi on January 21

January 11, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Career Guidance and Counselling Cell of the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) department and the Ernakulam District Employment Exchange will jointly hold a job fare at VHSE School, Kalamassery, on January 21. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will open the fare at 9 a.m., said a press release from the Public Relations department on Wednesday.

Those who have completed the Plus-Two level course at VHSE can apply for job fare. The fare is being organised to help those who have passed out of vocational schools. Those who have completed diploma, graduate and post-graduate courses after VHSE course can also apply to join the fare, the communication added. It is open to those in the age group of 18 to 35. Registration should be done on or before January 16.

Employers in engineering, paramedical, agriculture, fisheries and commerce fields will participate in the fare. The participating job-seekers can attend interviews by three companies. Call 9995137529 for details. Google form link: https://forms.gle/4yGfbyisUoCBWZdP7