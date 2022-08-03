Kochi

VHP leader to associate with CPI(M)

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 03, 2022 19:52 IST
S. Subhas Chand, a Central Government Standing Counsel and district president of the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has left the saffron camp to associate with the CPI(M).

Mr. Chand, also an office-bearer of Thapasya, a Sangh Parivar organisation, said he was resigning from the posts owing to ideological differences. The resignation followed the realisation that the strengthening of secular forces was the need of the hour. “Secularism is one of the basic foundations of the Constitution of India. The country will become a graveyard of secularism if communalism gains ground. It is the primary responsibility of every citizen to protect the country from this decline,” he noted in a communication.

Mr. Chand said he had decided to associate with the CPI(M), which, according to him, stood for secularism and introduced welfare programmes for the common people.

