Kochi

VHP alleges lack of facilities at Sabarimala

The State unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has blamed the government for the alleged lack of facilities in Sabarimala as the Mandala puja festival begins on Tuesday.

Viji Thampi, State president of the VHP, said that the government had failed to complete the preparatory works ahead of the pilgrimage season. Even the basic facilities like bathrooms for the devotees were not ready, he alleged.

Mr. Thampi urged the authorities to carry out the road repair works and enable the smooth movement of pilgrims to Sabarimala. The Mandala puja festival this year is from November 16 to December 26.


