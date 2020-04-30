VFPCK to supply kits to promote home gardening

As part of its efforts to encourage people to grow their own vegetables, the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK), is set to distribute kitchen garden kits to kickstart a vegetable challenge.

Kits with items including grow bags, vegetable seeds, neem oil, coir compost, and organic manure will be distributed. A kit with six items will cost ₹250, while a larger kit with 10 items, including additional organic manure, will be priced at ₹600. Kits will also comprise instructions for use.

The inauguration of the distribution will be held on Thursday. The kits will be available at VFPCK Krishi Business Kendras in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kasaragod, the seed processing centre at Alathur in Palakkad, and the hi-tech vegetable seedling production centre at Nadukkara, Ernakulam.Residents’ associations in Kochi and nearby localities which place orders of over 30 kits will get them delivered at their place. Call 9497713883 for details.