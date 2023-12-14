Veterinary college alumni plan museum at Mannuthy

December 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Veterinary College Alumni Association plans to set up a veterinary museum in Mannuthy. The association has around 1,000 alumni and there has been a general agreement that a museum will be a fitting tribute to the growth of the veterinary-related activities in the State, says A.K. Bose, 76, who retired as Joint Director in 2003.

He said that a museum would be a gift to the future generations of veterinarians in the State. Members of the alumni association had been asked to make contributions of old books, papers, journals, photographs, and equipment for the proposed museum. The collection drive was on and most people were willing to provide what they have towards making the project a success, he said.

He also said it was hoped that the alumni would also be able to locate old photographs and newspaper clippings that tell the history of the veterinary college as well as other aspects of veterinary education.

The museum is proposed to come up on the college campus in Mannuthy and Mr. Bose was among the first to hand over some of the items meant for the museum recently to district president of the Indian Veterinary Association Baby Joseph.

