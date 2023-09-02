Veteran theatre actor Varghese Kattiparampan passes away

September 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Veteran theatre and film actor Varghese Kattiparampan, 88, died at Kannankulangara near Tripunithura on September 1. The funeral was held at St. Mary’s Forane Church, Tripunithura on September 2.

Born to Joseph and Mariam Kattiparambil, Varghese was popularly referred to as ‘Stagile Sathyan’ (actor Sathyan on stage) for his resemblance to the renowned actor. He was known by the name Prasad in the Malayalam film industry.

Varghese made his theatre debut through ‘Nashikkatha Bhoomi’ staged by Navodaya Kalasamithi in 1954. The actor then associated with various theatre companies including Kairali Theatres, People Theatres, Vaikom Malavika, Angamaly Pournami, Angamali Manishada, Kottayam Kerala, Kottayam National, and Changanassery Geetha. He had also performed in dramas aired through Akashavani.

He made his debut in movies through ‘Anadha Shilpangal’ released in 1971. He was paired opposite actors Sheela and Jayabharathi in ‘Sumangali ’and‘Lakshyam’ movies respectively. Some of his movies include ‘Shapamoksham’, ‘Varaphalam’, and ‘Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam’.

Varghese won several awards, including the Guru Pooja recognition of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in 2018.