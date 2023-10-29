Veteran RSS leader R. Hari dies in Kochi

October 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and former Boudhik Pramukh of the organisation R. Hari died in Kochi following age-related ailments. He was 93.

He was the first pracharak from Kerala to assume the top leadership position in the RSS. A polyglot, he has translated several works from Hindi, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, and English into Malayalam. He has to his credit around 50 books in various languages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran, and others condoled his death.

In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Shah said “Late Hari Ji devoted his entire life to the service of humanity, nation-building, and ideology. He motivated several young swayamsevaks to contribute towards the motherland. His demise is an irreparable loss to the organisation.”

His body will be kept at the RSS State headquarters at Elamakkara in Ernakulam on Monday for people to pay tributes to the departed RSS leader. The cremation will take place at Ivermadom in Thrissur.