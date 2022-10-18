Veteran Malayalam cinema poster designer Kitho passes away

He had designed posters for about 100 Malayalam films, besides doing artwork for nearly 50 ones in the 1970s and 80s

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 18, 2022 18:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Kitho | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Kitho, who made his mark in the Malayalam film industry as a poster designer in the 1970s and 80s, died in Kochi on Tuesday. He was 83.

Kitho was ailing for sometime and the death occurred at a private hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by wife, Lilly, and two sons.

Kitho developed a flair for drawing from his school and college days. In his pre-university level at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, he won the Konnoth Govindamenon gold medal for the best artist. He enrolled at the Cochin Arts institution with the aim of becoming a professional artist. Kitho’s friendship with senior scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis opened opportunities for him in the Malayalam film industry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He earned appreciation for the poster he designed for director I.V. Sasi’s movie Ee Manohara Theeram in 1978. Kitho had designed posters for about 100 Malayalam films, besides doing artwork for nearly 50 ones. He won applause for the poster he designed for filmmaker K.S. Sethumadhavan’s movie Aarorumariyathe released in 1984 by coming up with a creative work that had caricatures of the various characters in the film.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also wrote the story for the movie Aalolam directed by Mohan. Scenarist John Paul, his close friend, had written the script for the story. After his stint in the film industry, he undertook Bible illustrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app