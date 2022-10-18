Veteran Malayalam cinema poster designer Kitho passes away

He had designed posters for about 100 Malayalam films, besides doing artwork for nearly 50 ones in the 1970s and 80s

Artist Kitho, who made his mark in the Malayalam film industry as a poster designer in the 1970s and 80s, died in Kochi on Tuesday. He was 83.

Kitho was ailing for sometime and the death occurred at a private hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by wife Lilly and two sons.

Kitho developed a flair for drawing from his school and college days. In his pre-university level at the Maharaja’s college, Ernakulam, he won the Konnoth Govindamenon gold medal for the best artist. He enrolled at the Cochin Arts institution with the aim of becoming a professional artist. Kitho’s friendship with senior scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis opened opportunities for him in the Malayalam film industry.

He earned appreciation for the poster he designed for director I.V. Sasi’s movie Ee Manohara Theeram in 1978. Kitho had designed posters for about 100 Malayalam films, besides doing artwork for nearly 50 ones. He won applause for the poster he designed for filmmaker K.S. Sethumadhavan’s movie Aarorumariyathe released in 1984 by coming up with a creative work that had caricatures of the various characters in the film.

He also wrote the story for the movie Aalolam directed by Mohan. Scenarist John Paul, his close friend, had written the script for the story. After his stint in the film industry, he undertook Bible illustrations.