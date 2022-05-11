Veteran journalist V. P. Ramachandran dead
Veteran journalist V.P. Ramachandran, 98, passed away here on Wednesday.
He had earlier served Associated Press, Press Trust of India, and United News of India. He had also edited the Mathrubhumi daily.
Popularly known as VPR, Mr. Ramachandran had served as foreign correspondent in Pakistan.
A winner of the Swadeshabimani-Kesari media award for his contributions to journalism, Mr. Ramachandran had also served as the course director and chairman of the Kerala Press Academy.
