Veteran footballer M.O. Jose passes away

M.O. Jose, former Kerala footballer died at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday. He was 77 years old. Mr. Jose represented India in the Under-19 Asian Youth Championship held in South Korea, Iran and Honk Kong. He was the Kerala team captain at the Santosh Trophy in 1972, and was also part of the championship winning Kerala team in 1973. He retired from Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Cochin division, as administrative manager at the corporate office. He is survived by wife Rosily Jose and children Antony Jose and Manju Jose. He will be buried at the St. Mary’s Church, Chalakudy, at 3 p.m. on Thursday.