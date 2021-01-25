Vested interests trying to alter NH 66 alignment, alleges MP

Five acres acquired to widen corridor lying unused

Even as protest is brewing against Revenue and NHAI officials over the alleged moves to acquire more land from one side of the road as part of widening the Edappally-Moothakunnam NH 66 corridor, Hibi Eden, MP, has called upon officials to give up what he termed as their “vested interests” in acquiring land in the Mesthiripady-Tirumuppam part of the NH stretch.

As per the current plan, a total of 27,500 sq ft has to be acquired and buildings demolished, to widen the NH into a 45-m stretch. It will further result in over five acres that had been acquired over two decades ago to widen the corridor into a 30-m-wide NH, lying unused. “The new alignment would entail unnecessary acquisition of land and also cause a curve on the road. I had apprised the NHAI’s Kochi project director and the Deputy Collector in charge of land acquisition about the issue in December 2020, and a meeting had been convened by V.D. Satheesan, MLA,” Mr. Eden said.