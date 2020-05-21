Kochi

Very few use KSRTC services in Kochi

A ferry operating on the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi sector on Wednesday.

Agency operates 157 services in Ernakulam

The resumption of KSRTC services after nearly two months of lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak was met with lukewarm response in the district on Wednesday.

Though the occupancy was nearly halved for ensuring compliance with physical-distancing norms, most buses plied with the majority of the seats remaining vacant for most part of the day.

“It is unsurprising since people are aware and conscious of the need to avoid travelling and it will be sometime before the collection picks up,” said Thajudheen Shahib V.M, District Transport Officer.

From nine depots

KSRTC operated 157 services from its nine depots in the district — Ernakulam, Aluva, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Koothattukulam, Piravom and Paravur. This was in addition to the services operated for the transportation of expatriates who arrived at the airport.

The services were mainly to Ernakulam town and destinations such as High Court, Kakkand, and Infopark. Services were limited within the district and not beyond the border points such as Kumbalam, Eda Kochi, and Puthenkavu.

‘In good condition’

He made it clear that buses didn’t have any mechanical trouble owing to the prolonged suspension of services. “Since the second extension of the national lockdown, mechanical staff had been regularly checking buses. Besides, KSRTC buses were being deployed for the movement of migrant workers, expatriates, and those engaged in essential services like health and medical workers,” he said.

