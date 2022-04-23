Versatile writer John Paul passed away

Writer John Paul. File photo | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

John Paul who left his mark as screenplay writer, author, and orator passed away in a private hospital here on Saturday at around 1 p.m. He was 71.

He had been undergoing treatment for various ailments for a while. His condition deteriorated and he died following cardiac arrest, a medical report issued by Lisie Hospital said.

He was admitted in the hospital on March 23 with complaints of chronic diarrhea, decreased sensorium, very large pressure ulcer, and high carbondioxide level in the body following which a multidisciplinary team was formed for his treatment. He responded to the treatment well and his condition improved initially. “In spite of the best efforts, the pressure ulcer worsened and the infection spread to affect multiple organs,” the medical report said.

Identified with the golden generation of Malayalam cinema in the 1980s and 1990s, Mr. Paul was associated with over 100 cinemas and was counted among the stalwarts of the era like Bharathan, Padmarajan, and K.G. George. While he wasn’t active in films of late, he was a constant presence in the cultural sphere of the State as an author and orator.

“He created a separate path of his own writing movies, which were as popular as they were critically acclaimed. And when he wasn’t active in films, he was still a sprightly presence in the cultural arena of Kerala,” said director Kamal for whom the departed wrote his last screenplay.

Mr. Paul was born as the fourth of five children of P.V. Paulose and Rebecca in Ernakulam on October 29, 1950. He did his post-graduation in Economics from Maharajas College. Though he worked as a bank employee for a short period, he quit when he became active in films.

“He was such a versatile writer whose reach and observations were awe-inspiring. His talent was not restricted to movies alone and had in depth knowledge in various other subjects and art forms. He had a fighting spirit in the face of challenges that marked his life and that also reflected in his moves,” said V,K. Joseph, President - International Federation of Film Critics - Indian Chapter.

He wrote the most number of movies for the late director Bharathan while he also associated with all the major filmmakers of his time including P.N. Menon, K.S. Sethumadhavan, I.V. Sasi, Joshiy etc. Yathra, Athirathram Kathodu Kathoram, Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Keli, Chamayam were among his notable works.

“The body will be kept at Town Hall for people to pay tributes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The organisers of a meeting of the headload workers affiliated to CITU scheduled in the hall voluntarily agreed to move it to another space. We will think about a fitting tribute to the great writer in due course,” said Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The body will also be kept at the Chavara Cultural Centre before being taken to his house in Maradu at 12.30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the St. Mary’s Soonoro Simhasana Church, Elamkulam at 3 p.m.