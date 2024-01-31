Verdict in triple murder brings cheer to Ernakulam Rural police

January 31, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The verdict of the Additional District Sessions Court for trying atrocities against women and children in Ernakulam sentencing the accused in the Mookkannur triple murder to death has brought cheer to Ernakulam rural police, which had probed the case and filed the charge sheet.

The probe was conducted in a foolproof manner and the charge sheet was filed within the stipulated time by amassing witness statements and other evidences. The charge sheet was filed by then Angamaly Station House Officer Muhammed Riyaz within two months.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena appreciated the team involved in the investigation. Sub inspectors P.J. Noble, K.T. Ramesh, Sukeshan, and M.S. Vijesh, assistant sub inspector E.D. Sreeja, senior civil police officers M.S. Ajithkumar and M.B. Minimol, and civil police officer K.R. Divya were part of the team.

