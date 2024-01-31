GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Verdict in triple murder brings cheer to Ernakulam Rural police

January 31, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The verdict of the Additional District Sessions Court for trying atrocities against women and children in Ernakulam sentencing the accused in the Mookkannur triple murder to death has brought cheer to Ernakulam rural police, which had probed the case and filed the charge sheet.

The probe was conducted in a foolproof manner and the charge sheet was filed within the stipulated time by amassing witness statements and other evidences. The charge sheet was filed by then Angamaly Station House Officer Muhammed Riyaz within two months.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena appreciated the team involved in the investigation. Sub inspectors P.J. Noble, K.T. Ramesh, Sukeshan, and M.S. Vijesh, assistant sub inspector E.D. Sreeja, senior civil police officers M.S. Ajithkumar and M.B. Minimol, and civil police officer K.R. Divya were part of the team.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.