Ventilator support for toddler withdrawn

Mystery over injuries suffered by child continues

KOCHI

The ventilator support for the toddler admitted in a private hospital at Kolanchery with grievous injuries following suspected assault was withdrawn after her respiration and overall health condition improved on Wednesday.

The girl aged less than three years was put on ventilator support after she was rushed to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital from her apartment near Kakkanad in the early hours of Monday.

“Ventilator support will have to be restored if she develops any respiratory complications in the next 48 hours. She had no seizures in the last 48 hours. Her heartbeat and blood pressure remain stable,” a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said.

T he mystery surrounding the whole incident, however, continues with no clarity on how the girl suffered such serious injuries even as her mother and grandmother maintained that she was possessed and that the injuries were self-inflicted. That the mother’s sister and Antony Tijin, who had lived in the same apartment as the girl and her family, have not been traced traced hasn’t helped either.

Meanwhile, a video message of Tijin was doing the rounds on social media in which he claimed innocence and that he wasn’t absconding. He accused the child’s father of spreading lies to frame him and not footing the hospital bill, leaving the child’s mother and grandmother to pawn their entire jewellery.

The police said that statements of Antony and the mother’s sister need to be taken to further clarify the turn of events though they are not being treated as accused. “If he is as innocent as he claims to be, then why doesn’t he turn up to give the statement. The statements of the mother and grandmother that the injuries suffered by the child are self-inflicted are not logically sustainable,” said P.V. Baby, ACP, Thrikkakara.

As of now, only the mother has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for not caring for the child under her care and protection.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is planning to move the girl to a child care home as soon as she is fit enough, treating her as a child in need of care and protection. “If the mother contests it, then CWC will conduct an inquiry under Section 52 of the Juvenile Justice Act to verify whether she was fit to take care of the child in her best interests ensuring her safety. We will be able to keep the child in our institute as long as needed,” said Bitty Joseph, chairperson, CWC.

She said that the father’s claim for the girl’s custody has to be essentially decided by the family court. It will have to be verified whether the couple were legally married or she was an unwed mother in which case she will have the rightful claim to the child’s custody. “A DNA test will also be needed to confirm the fatherhood of the man supported by the documents. An inquiry will also be conducted by the police and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) based on which CWC will arrive at a conclusion,” said Ms. Joseph.

District Child Protection Officer K.S. Sini said that a home study of the father living in Thiruvananthapuram will have to be conducted before considering his claim for the child’s custody. A physical verification conducted by a protection officer on Tuesday confirmed that the child had indeed been assaulted and that there were marks of older injuries as well. The report also found the statements by the mother and grandmother incredible.