Vennala Govt. High School becomes first in Ernakulam district to have a geography lab

Most of the exhibits assembled by teachers from scratch

Government High School, Vennala, has become the first school in Ernakulam district to have a geography lab.

Most of the items in the dedicated room, which has 35 displays, were assembled by a team of geography teachers from scratch, using plywood and metal pieces, plastic balls (to feature planets) and other materials.

The lab has almost everything that school students learn in their geography lessons — from the solar system to innumerable spatial objects and other phenomena. Many of the displays are motorised and work to precision, showing among other aspects the different phases of a moon and the Milky Way.

“The lab is open to students from other schools as well, including unaided ones and those that follow CBSE and ICSE curriculum,” said Jolly Sebastian, Headmistress, who teaches social science. “Here, children get a better idea of how climate change occurs and aspects like the functioning of polar and GEO satellites. We have planned an exhibition of these items at our auditorium to reach out to a wider audience,” she said.

Social science teachers Biji K.S. and Farzana A.A. said the geography lab at the school was distinctive since almost all schools had only science and language labs. Recently, a total of 42 social science teachers were trained here under the aegis of the Urban Resource Centre (URC), which spearheaded the project. It would help establish more such labs in their schools, they said.

Such labs help students have a better idea of the basis of astrophysics and usher in confidence among them to pursue such streams. It must be included in the curriculum, they added.

The lab was an initiative under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala project, wherein a geography lab was planned in each district, said Abdul Shukkur, a trainer with Ernakulam URC. “A national achievement survey shed light on how most school students from Kerala were not performing well in geography. Our contribution to the venture at Vennala school was ₹30,000, while the rest was teamwork,” he said.