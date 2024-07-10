ADVERTISEMENT

Vengoor Hepatitis A outbreak: Kerala Water Authority told to plug loopholes in chlorination, distribution network

Published - July 10, 2024 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Magisterial inquiry into Vengoor Hepatitis A outbreak had found lapses on the part of KWA and panchayat

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district administration has asked the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to update its outdated and unscientific methods used for chlorinating drinking water in the wake of the finding that lapses on the part of the agency resulted in the Hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor panchayat near Perumbavoor.

The remedial action and precautions to avoid such incidents in the future were suggested following the magisterial inquiry conducted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Muvattupuzha, on the direction of District Collector N.S.K. Umesh. Besides the KWA, the probe had also found the panchayat authorities equally responsible for the outbreak that claimed three lives.

The district administration suggested that the KWA conduct a regular quality analysis test of water samples and ensure that it meets potable water standards before supplying it to the general public. A trained personnel having technical knowledge may be appointed for executing the chlorination work.

Negligence by KWA, panchayat led to Hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor, says probe report

The log book in the pump house must be maintained properly and officer-in-charge of the water supply scheme concerned should ensure proper monitoring, it said. The authority has to ensure adequate free residual chlorine content in the water as per norms.

The district authorities stressed the need to provide proper facilities for storage of bleaching powder in all pump houses. The KWA has to repair leaks in the distribution pipelines in view of the possibility of contamination of water supplied through its network.

The pump house, well, storage tank and its premises must be kept clean and tidy. Local bodies have the responsibility to maintain water sources clean and free of contamination, if a reservoir is under their jurisdiction, it said.

