Vendor held for obstructing health inspector

The Perumbavoor police arrested a man accused of obstructing the duty of a health inspector engaged in evicting roadside vendors from discharging his duties.

The arrested man was identified as Akbar, 44, of Perumbavoor. A vendor, he stands accused of obstructing the health inspector and his team engaged in evicting illegal road vendors on a directive by the Perumbavoor municipality.

A team led by sub inspectors Rins M. Thomas, K.V. Babu, and Seythu Muhammed, senior civil police officers Ashraf, Babu, Kuriakose, Jaijo Antony, and Ratheesh Kumar made the arrest.


