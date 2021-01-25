Venad Express engine gets detached from rake

Kochi

25 January 2021 00:33 IST

The engine of Venad Express got detached from rest of the rake as it entered Ernakulam Town railway station on Sunday morning.

The train resumed its journey after a delay of 45 minutes, after workers re-attached the engine. Railway sources said the incident occurred at 10.30 a.m. A preliminary enquiry suggests it happened due to technical fault, following which the coupling that links the engine with rest of the Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) rake got detached.

Personnel of Integral Coach Factory in Chennai have been informed of the incident. Similar incidents involving LHB rakes have occurred even earlier in Kerala.

