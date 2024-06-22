Vellapally insulting ideals of Narayana Guru, alleges PDP

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) vice chairman T.A. Mohammed Bilal has accused SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan of insulting the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru by echoing the statements of Sangh Parivar leaders who claimed that members of the Muslim community in Kerala were getting undue benefits.

By playing into the hands of such leaders and to further his interests, he is also insulting members of the Ezhava community. Such statements could lead to communal divisions in society and could only be seen as playing second fiddle to stakeholders who were working to create strife, Mr. Bilal said.

The findings of commissions appointed by the government have thrown light on the number of people per religion in Kerala, their representation in government service, and the extent of land they owned. It has been proven that the representation of Muslims is lesser than their share of population. The government and political leaders must not remain silent when community leaders recite such “incorrect” statements. In this context, a State meeting of PDP leaders held here on Friday decided to meet the Chief Minister and demand the removal of Mr. Natesan from the post of chairman of Navothana Moolya Samrakshana Samithi (Committee for the protection of Renaissance values), he added.

Expressing concern at Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, who was elected to the Lok Sabha multiple times, not being considered for the post of pro-tem Speaker, V.M. Aliyar, general secretary of the PDP, said this attitude of the Centre was equivalent to insulting Indian democracy and proof that the BJP had not learned from setbacks in the recent elections.

