Vehicles with modified silencers to be blacklisted

Kochi

14 March 2020 00:56 IST

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will blacklist two-wheelers and other vehicles with tampered silencers and substituted them with pipes and other materials that cause noise pollution.

Their owners will initially have to pay a fine of ₹5,000. They must also produce their vehicles before MVD officials concerned after removing the illegal alteration. Vehicles that are not restored to their original form will be blacklisted on the Vahan website, G. Ananthakrishnan, Enforcement RTO, Ernakulam said.

Earlier in the day, he led a team of MVD personnel in nabbing two-wheelers having tampered silencers.

The stepped up enforcement comes in the wake of only vehicles that conform to BS-VI pollution norms being considered fit for registration across India.

“Silencers play a major role in curtailing sound pollution and the emission of carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide and sulphur which are harmful to human health. But two-wheeler riders often remove sophisticated and costly silencers and replace them with materials like pipes. This poses health hazards to people,” Mr. Ananthakrishnan said.