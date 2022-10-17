Vehicles carrying protruding materials having a free run on Kochi roads

Trucks and goods vehicles carrying iron rods and pipes that protrude outside the vehicle’s body frame are a common sight across the city and its outskirts. A scene from the Salim Rajan overbridge on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Trucks and goods carriers carrying iron rods, pipes and girders protruding outside the vehicle's body frame continue to ply in the city and its outskirts in violation of rules.

The city has witnessed several accidents in which two-wheelers and cars ram such vehicles carrying protruding rods and pipes. As per the rules framed by the Union Road Transport Ministry, no vehicle is permitted to carry rods, pipes or any protruding material beyond its body frame. In 2014, the Centre amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, which allowed protrusions of up to one metre beyond the body frame, aimed at ensuring that the materials carried on lorries remained within the vehicle’s length.

According to the Motor Vehicles Department, the violators can be fined up to ₹20,000 for transporting materials beyond the vehicle's body frame. The licence of the driver can be cancelled for a temporary period in such cases. But action was mostly taken in cases where the materials were seen protruding in a dangerous manner, they said.

However, enforcement has been poor and many trucks and good carriers can be seen, both during the day and night, violating rules. A few vehicles put up a piece of red cloth on the edge of rods and girders to escape enforcement agencies while the majority lack signs or reflectors to avert accidents.