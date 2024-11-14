ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles can be registered under any RTO: Kerala HC

Published - November 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that a person residing in a State can register his vehicle with any registering authority within the State, irrespective of his place of residence or business within the State.

The court observed that as per section 40 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019 and advisory issued by the Union government, a person residing in a State or having place of business in a particular State can get his/her motor vehicle registered by any of the registering authorities of that State.

The court passed the order recently while allowing a petition by Sabeer A. against the refusal of the Attingal RTO office to register his car on the ground that he does not reside or have his place of business within the jurisdiction of the RTO office.

