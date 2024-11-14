 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vehicles can be registered under any RTO: Kerala HC

Published - November 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that a person residing in a State can register his vehicle with any registering authority within the State, irrespective of his place of residence or business within the State.

The court observed that as per section 40 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019 and advisory issued by the Union government, a person residing in a State or having place of business in a particular State can get his/her motor vehicle registered by any of the registering authorities of that State.

The court passed the order recently while allowing a petition by Sabeer A. against the refusal of the Attingal RTO office to register his car on the ground that he does not reside or have his place of business within the jurisdiction of the RTO office.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.