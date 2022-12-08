Vehicle tax evasion: Suresh Gopi moves discharge petition in court

December 08, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Actor Suresh Gopi, who is also a former Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, has moved a petition to discharge him from the alleged offence of fabrication of documents to register his luxury cars and causing financial loss to the State.

The prosecution submitted before the Special Court formed to try the offences related to MPs and MLAs that the actor forged address proofs and used them to register his luxury cars with the Regional Transport Office of Puducherry for evading motor vehicle tax. The actor had purchased two luxury cars from a dealer in Kochi in 2010 and 2016, which were fraudulently registered at Puducherry. This caused a loss of nearly ₹19 lakh to the State government, it was submitted.

Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor M.S. Aromal Unni submitted that the BJP leader, a permanent resident of Thiruvananthapuram, had not resided in Puducherry. He dishonestly obtained a life insurance policy in a temporary certificate and used it to create fake address proof.

The actor had made only one remittance towards the insurance policy and ignored its further payment, which proved his fraudulent intentions in obtaining the document, it was contended. The State contended that the actor intentionally obtained false documents and produced them as genuine for obtaining the registration certificates of his cars.

Actor’s stance

B.N. Shiv Shanker, the counsel for the actor, contended that a person could register a vehicle at any address of a place where he intended to use or keep the vehicle. The police report could not show that the vehicles involved were being kept at his Kerala address. No vehicle was seized from his Kerala address and hence there was no loss of tax, he submitted.

On the allegation of no address in Puducherry, the counsel submitted that the actor had produced a lease deed, life insurance policy papers, and an affidavit to show that he had the title of tenancy in a flat in the Union Territory. Incidentally, a few prominent persons, including actors, who had illegally registered their vehicles at Puducherry, had made use of the amnesty offered by the State government and paid a fine, and evaded prosecution. The court will consider the case on December 12.