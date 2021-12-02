Vehicle seized for toilet waste dumping

KOCHI

The Puthencruz police on Thursday seized a vehicle on the charge of being used for dumping toilet waste.

The incident took place on September 14. The vehicle belongs to one Akshay Prasad. The toilet waste collected from Muvattupuzha and supposed to be unloaded at a treatment plant was dumped by the wayside. Though the vehicle was operated by masking the registration number, police managed to track it down with the help of CCTV footage.

