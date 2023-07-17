Vehicle seized for illegal dumping of raw sewage

July 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Maradu Municipality authorities have warned stringent action against those dumping raw sewage in its limits.

The health wing of the civic body had seized a lorry on Saturday after the driver dumped the untreated sewage into a drain in Vikas Nagar along the national highway stretch in Kundanoor. This was the second such incident in the last one month. The tanker lorry was registered in the name of a native of Palluruthy, according to the authorities.

Anthony Asanparambil, chairman, said that the ward councillor was attacked by those who brought the raw sewage while trying to prevent them from dumping the waste in the first incident. The owner of the vehicle was taken into custody by the police for the violation, he said.

The chairman said that the raw sewage is being dumped into drains leading to the canals and water streams in Maradu. Besides reporting such violations to the police, legal action will be taken against the violators as per the relevant environment norms and Kerala Municipality Act, he said.