Veggie sales for Onam remain subdued

27 August 2020 23:04 IST

No dearth of supplies but people do not feel safe to come out and shop, say traders

The Onam market for vegetables has remained largely subdued despite the Ernakulam main market reopening for business about a fortnight ago after nearly a month-long shutdown following fears of the spread of COVID-19.

There is no dearth of supplies but people do not feel safe to come out and shop these days, said N. H. Shameed of the Stall Owners’ Association on Thursday as he expressed the hope that the extension of the shopping time would help improve the situation in the coming days.

Several organisations have come out with the sale of vegetables they have been producing in keeping with the government programmes under various projects such as “Subiksha Keralam”.

One of the significant developments this season has been the Kerala Vegetables and Fruit Promotion Keralam coming out with its own brand of vegetables. Fruits and vegetables branded “Thalir” are now available in the market. The produce is directly sourced from farmers and sold under the brand name both as an assurance to the buyers and to support the farmers. The “Thalir Green Outlets” have also been opened to ensure the sale of the branded vegetables and fruits, said a communication.

While the branded vegetables and fruits will now be available through Milma outlets, major supermarkets will also have the produce, said the communication.