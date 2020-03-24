Veggie prices go through the roof in Ernakulam

Vegetable prices have shot up here amidst a dip in supplies owing to the restrictions on vehicular movement imposed on inter-State borders and panic-buying by people in view of the COVID-19 situation.

A sudden spike has been reported mainly for carrots, beans, cowpea (achinga), ladies’ finger etc. “Cowpea that was sold in the wholesale rate of ₹25 to ₹30 a kilo earlier is now being given at ₹80 retail rate. The rates of carrot and French beans have also gone through the roof. Carrot is now sold in the range of ₹70 to ₹80 in the retail market against the earlier price that varied between ₹50 and ₹60,” said a vegetable vendor.

A wholesale merchant in Aluva said that the prices of green chillies, small onion, tomato and garlic have also gone up over the past one week. “Small onions were sold at ₹50 to ₹60. Its retail price have now jumped to ₹90. The rate of big onions has increased to ₹35 a kilo from the earlier ₹25. The wholesale rate of tomatoes has gone up to ₹35 from the earlier ₹25 a kilo while the retail rate is now ₹50,” he said.

Regular customers reported a shortage in the availability of carrots, French beans and beetroot. Wholesale dealers attributed the spurt in prices to reduced supplies from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “Movement of trucks has slowed down because of the confusion prevailing at borders. A lorry that usually reaches at 6 a.m. at the main markets in Ernakulam is now delayed by over six to seven hours, creating a gap in demand and supply,” they said.

Vegetable vendors like Joby in Kadungalloor, who depended on daily supplies from wholesale dealers, are the most hit as they get less than half of the required stock. “Wholesale dealers who used to give five loads are now giving one or two loads. They have also increased the rates saying that supplies have fallen,” he said.

Traders said that the suspension of inter-State private buses, which used to be a regular mode of transport for supplying vegetables in small quantities, had also affected the availability here. “The situation may turn worse in the next two days. We request the authorities to ensure free flow of trucks carrying essential items on borders,” they said.