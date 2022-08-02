Vegetable and paddy farms in Ernakulam under threat as rain intensifies

August 02, 2022 20:51 IST

Farming of vegetables, bananas and paddy has come under serious threat of flooding as intermittent rain was experienced across the district on Tuesday after heavy rain through most part of Monday.

E.C. Sunny, a farmer in Valakom near Muvattupuzha, said if the rain continued, there was a serious threat of paddy, tuber crops and vegetables being affected. Another three-feet rise in water level would flood his fields, he said, adding that he had lost a substantial quantity of tapioca to floodwaters last year.

An Agriculture department official said around ₹6 lakh worth of standing crops, including vegetables, bananas, and tubers, had been affected according to preliminary reports. Most of the damage had been caused in Kothamangalam and Paravur.

Anil Vellamkuzhiyil, a farmer near Kadathi, said he had escaped the ravages of the heavy rain because he had harvested tapioca earlier. However, he faced problems with the drying of nutmegs. He has also not been able to tap rubber trees over the last three months because of the weather conditions.

Sources in the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) said there had been serious damage to standing crops due to the heavy rain. The VFPCK has about 9,190 fruit and vegetable farmers in 470 self-help groups in Ernakulam. There are also 22 farmer markets functioning in the district.

VFPCK sources said the recent heavy rain had completely damaged about 60 hectares of vegetables and 50,000 banana plants meant for the Onam season in Kakkad, Thiruvaniyur, Karumalloor, Malayattoor, Nedungapra, Kunnukara, Kadungallur and Puthenvelikkara panchayats, near the Periyar and Chalakudy rivers.