V.D. Satheesan flays govt. for delayed disaster response

Responding to CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan’s allegation that Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan was attacking the Chief Minister personally, Mr. Satheesan on Friday said if the rescue efforts had been launched right after the landslip happened at Koottickal, several people in the low-lying areas of Meenachil river basin could have been saved.

“When you ask for a more responsive and quicker disaster response system, how can that be construed as criticism?” he asked.

He also told Mr. Vijayaraghavan that he was able to reach the area even before the ministers reached the spot.

KPCC list

Mr. Satheesan said there was no complaint from any Congress leader on the list of KPCC office-bearers announced the other day. “The list was prepared after thorough homework. From a few hundreds, it could be brought down to 51. It is not flawless, as some deserving people could not be incorporated. They will also be given a chance and facilities to work,” he said, adding that discussions had been also held with K. Muraleedharan, MP.

He was unaware of the context in which Mr. Muraleedharan expressed dissatisfaction over the list.