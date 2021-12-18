VC seeks report on admission imbroglio at Sanskrit varsity

KOCHI

Allegations of ineligible students gaining admission to postgraduate courses

The Vice Chancellor in charge of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has sought an immediate report on allegations that ineligible students were admitted to postgraduate (PG) programmes of the varsity in the new academic year.

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, who is holding charge of the Sanskrit varsity, said on Saturday that those responsible for admissions to PG courses on the main and regional campuses should submit a report clarifying whether ineligible students had gained admission to the programmes.

The move came a day after allegations emerged that nearly 30 students who had failed to clear the qualifying exam were admitted to PG courses. The candidates had reportedly failed to clear the final semester (sixth) exam. It was also alleged that a re-examination was held to help them pursue higher studies.

Prof. Jayaraj said stringent action would be taken against those responsible if the allegations were proved true. The directors of regional centres and those in charge of admissions on the main campus at Kalady will have to submit details of students who had cleared the final semester exam. They should also make it clear whether those who had failed to clear the final semester exam had been admitted to PG programmes.

The Vice Chancellor in charge said the report should be submitted at the earliest, as the last date for closure of the admissions to PG courses was December 31. Those admitted in violation of rules will be expelled immediately on the basis of the report, he added.

The varsity Registrar had issued a communication on Friday denying the charges while stating that students, who were awaiting results of the sixth semester undergraduate exam, were permitted to appear for the entrance exam for PG programmes, as the results were not published at the time of the notification of the entrance test. Only those who had cleared the qualifying exams held in April/May 2021 will be eligible for PG admissions, he said.