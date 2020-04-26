Vazhakkulam stays positive, hopes samples test negative

Asia’s best-known pineapple market at Vazhakkulam, about 30 km east of Kochi, is neither holding its breath nor are farmers unduly worried as they await the results of COVID-19 tests on a group of people on Monday. About a hundred have gone into home quarantine and samples from some of them were sent to be tested as they constituted the primary contact group of a lorry driver, who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The lorry driver who took the load from Vazhakkulam spent about four days in the town, before taking the load to Chennai. He was tested positive after he returned to his hometown of Palakkad.

“Negative results will be a relief, but there is no undue worry,” said Jose Perumpallikunnel, health standing committee chairman of Manjalloor panchayat and a pineapple merchant.

The samples from people who interacted directly with the lorry driver have been sent to be tested. They were home quarantined along with secondary and tertiary contacts as a precautionary measure, said Mr. Perumpallikunnel, as pineapple transport operations continued uninterrupted but with greater caution at the Vazhakkulam market.

Pineapple Merchants’ Association secretary Jose Varghese said the COVID-19 scare had not brought business to a halt. “We are taking more care. A protocol has been adopted and all are following it,” he said about the way the market operations have been brought under greater scrutiny.

Precautions

Only sanitised lorries and other carriers are allowed into the market. A service station near the Vazhakkulam market issues a certificate after sanitisation operations are completed. Lorry drivers are checked for symptoms and spend their time within the confines of their cabins. Only two big and four small carriers are allowed into the market at a time. Fruit loading operations are restricted to between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The use of masks and hand sanitisers is compulsory. “It is understood among farmers and traders that fruits will be collected directly from farms wherever possible,” he said.

Vazhakkulam is the hub of pineapple business in the State, sending out between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes of the fruit on a daily basis to markets in upcountry destinations. “The season peaks as summer sets in and the month of Ramadan is observed,” said Baby John, a veteran pineapple farmer. Business had come down about 50% over the last month after the spread of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown across India, he said.